Bitcoin could replace the US dollar by 2030

Coinbase is the world’s largest Bitcoin wallet provider, and the CEO of Coinbase says that Bitcoin could replace the US dollar as the global reserve currency by 2030. Though this is another point to say whether the US will allow a rival currency to replace its dollar, the ramifications of Bitcoin emerging as a reserve currency will be many.

Brian Armstrong is the co-founder and CEO of Coinbase, and he told that Bitcoin could surpass the dollar as reserve currency within 10-15 years: Coinbase had a “rough plan” to make this happen.The history shows that reserve currencies have been changing over the years. Before the US dollar took over the reserve currency from the British pound sterling, it was gold that was considered the global reserve. However, as gold cannot be a practical solution for international transactions, Fiat had to replace, now it seems virtual currency’s time.