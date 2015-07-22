Intraday Outlooks For EUR/USD - Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken

0
EUR/USD:
- The price is ranging between 1.0830 & 1.0995 levels for the primary bearish.
- The price will go to be out of ranging zone in case of 1.0879 support level to be broken from above to below.
- The price is located between 21 SMA and 50 SMA, and it is going along with 50 SMA as the strong resistance level of the value of it.
- "With fresh mid body support at 1.0879, near-term bulls should be inspired to at least test resistance at the lower end of the "Cloud" at 1.0994. If not stopping there a short-term descending trendline, now at 1.1105 would also deserve some attention. Current intraday stretches are located at 1.0830 & 1.0995."
The resistance level may be broken by price from below to above for the new rally, or the price will continuing with ranging between the levels.