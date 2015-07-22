Intraday Outlooks For EUR/USD - Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken

EUR/USD:



The price is ranging between 1.0830 & 1.0995 levels for the primary bearish.

The price will go to be out of ranging zone in case of 1.0879 support level to be broken from above to below.

The price is located between 21 SMA and 50 SMA, and it is going along with 50 SMA as the strong resistance level of the value of it.



"With fresh mid­ body support at 1.0879, near-term bulls should be inspired to at least test resistance at the lower end of the "Cloud" at 1.0994. If not stopping there a short-term descending trendline, now at 1.1105 would also deserve some attention. Current intraday stretches are located at 1.0830 & 1.0995."