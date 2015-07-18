5 outstanding people who predicted Greek crisis years before it actually happened

Greece had a tough time making it into the euro in the first place. The country failed to qualify for the single currency in 1998 before being granted admission in 2001. And there were people who predicted it will be a further failure, ahead of their time. Here they are:

Margaret Thatcher





Back in 1990, as The Telegraph informed us referring to her autobiography, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom warned that the single currency could not accommodate stronger and weaker economies. Here she is describing arguments with John Major about the topic:

We had arguments which might persuade both the Germans — who would be worried about the weakening of anti-inflation policies — and the poorer countries — who must be told that they would not be bailed out of the consequences of a single currency, which would therefore devastate their inefficient economies.

Wynne Godley





In a 1992 article for the London Review of Books, the British economist wrote:



What happens if a whole country - a potential ‘region’ in a fully integrated community - suffers a structural setback? So long as it is a sovereign state, it can devalue its currency. It can then trade successfully at full employment provided its people accept the necessary cut in their real incomes. With an economic and monetary union, this recourse is obviously barred, and its prospect is grave indeed unless federal budgeting arrangements are made which fulfil a redistributive role.

If a country or region has no power to devalue, and if it is not the beneficiary of a system of fiscal equalisation, then there is nothing to stop it suffering a process of cumulative and terminal decline leading, in the end, to emigration as the only alternative to poverty or starvation.

Arnulf Baring





In his 1997 book "Scheitert Deutschland?", the German political scientist warned about the way German people will be treated in case of a single currency crisis.



They will say that we are subsidizing scroungers, lounging in cafés on the Mediterranean beaches. Monetary union, in the end, will result in a gigantic blackmailing operation. When we Germans demand monetary discipline, other countries will blame their financial woes on that same discipline, and by extension, on us. More, they will perceive us as a kind of economic policeman. We risk once again becoming the most hated in Europe.

Randall Wray





This economist was critical of the structure of the euro zone in his 1998 book, "Understanding Modern Money".

Under the EMU, monetary policy is supposed to be divorced from fiscal policy, with a great degree of monetary policy independence in order to focus on the primary objective of price stability. Fiscal policy, in turn will be tightly constrained by criteria which dictate maximum deficit-to-GDP and debt-to-deficit ratios. Most importantly, as Goodhart recognizes, this will be the world’s first modern experiment on a wide scale that would attempt to break the link between a government and its currency.

As currently designed, the EMU will have a central bank (the ECB) but it will not have any fiscal branch. This would be much like a US which operated with a Fed, but with only individual state treasuries. It will be as if each EMU member country were to attempt to operate fiscal policy in a foreign currency; deficit spending will require borrowing in that foreign currency according to the dictates of private markets.

Mathew Forstater





In his 1999 article for the Eastern Economic Journal, the economist expressed concerns for the future of the single currency: