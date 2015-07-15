Something to Read - Millionaire Traders: How Everyday People Are Beating Wall Street at Its Own Game

Millionaire Traders: How Everyday People Are Beating Wall Street at Its Own Game

by Kathy Lien and Boris Schlossberg

Trading is a battle between you and the market. And while you might not be a financial professional, that doesn't mean you can't win this battle.



Through interviews with twelve ordinary individuals who have worked hard to transform themselves into extraordinary traders, Millionaire Traders reveals how you can beat Wall Street at its own game.Filled with in-depth insights and practical advice, this book introduces you to a dozen successful traders-some who focus on equities, others who deal in futures or foreign exchange-and examines the paths they've taken to capture considerable profits.

With this book as your guide, you'll quickly become familiar with a variety of strategies that can be used to make money in today's financial markets. Those that will help you achieve this goal include:

