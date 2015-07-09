Today Bullion Market News and Tips

Volatility in gold today is enormous. Volatility in gold today is enormous.

Gold initial decline has slowed down.

Gold had fallen to 0.5 per cent in the domestic market and some recovery has occurred.

The minutes from the last meeting of Fomsi gold got some support.

Today's weekly unemployment figures in the US are going to come.

Let me tell you in June, 45 per cent to nearly 57 tons of gold to the level of imports has come.





In the US, fears of crop damage from the rain in soybeans has grown rapidly.

NCDEX soybean jumped nearly 2 per cent in the domestic market has reached Rs 3530.

Indeed yesterday on the Chicago Board of Trade soybean grew strongly.

Though soybean planting in India are getting more.





The MCX gold flat and is trading around Rs 26200, Rs 26 060, while it was broken today.

While the gold price Comaks is approaching $ 1165.

Silver also fell over and now is seeing buoyant.

The MCX silver rose 2 per cent to Rs 35700, while today it was cracked up to Rs 34 700.





There is also a spectacular recovery in the crude oil.

Nearly 16 per cent decline in the last 15 days since the heavy shopping has come from the grassroots.

Despite the rise in crude oil inventories in the US have returned.

Domestic and international crude oil prices have increased.

The spectacular growth of 2.25 per cent with MCX crude oil is trading at Rs 3,350.

The price of crude Dblutiai on Naimaks reached $ 52.5, while Brent crude close to $ 58 seems.

Although natural gas is today looking lethargy and Rs 172 Aspat is based.



