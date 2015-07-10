JP Morgan about EUR/USD: Levels & Targets

JP Morgan was not expecting the bullish movement for EUR/USD on the future: "EUR/USD broke above 1.0983/1.1002 (minor 38.2 %/pivot) eased some downside pressure, but only through clear moves above 1.1094 and 1.1108 (h.Ich.-lagging/h. trend) we’d reach neutral territory", says JP Morgan.

And about the levels and target: "On the downside, JPM sees the next T-zone between 1.0815 and 1.0783/72/44/04)."







If we look at support/resistance levels are targets so it may be more clear about 1.0884/14 and the target as 1.0461 (see weekly chart below):