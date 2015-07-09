GOLD Price Action Analysis - bearish with ready for breakdown

W1 price is located below 200 period SMA and 100 period SMA for the primary bearish with secondary ranging between 1306.81 resistance level and 1132.00 support level:

The price is ranging between ranging between 1306.81 and 1132.00 levels;

If weekly price will break 1132.00 support level so the primary bearish will be continuing, otherwise the price will be ranging within the familiar levels;



“Prices accelerated downward, testing the lowest levels in four months. A daily close below the 76.4% Fibonacci expansion at 1152.47 exposes the 100% level at 1136.03.”

Trend:

