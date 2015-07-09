GOLD Price Action Analysis - bearish with ready for breakdown
9 July 2015, 09:11
W1 price is located below 200 period SMA and 100 period SMA for the primary bearish with secondary ranging between 1306.81 resistance level and 1132.00 support level:

  • The price is ranging between ranging between 1306.81 and 1132.00 levels;
  • If weekly price will break 1132.00 support level so the primary bearish will be continuing, otherwise the price will be ranging within the familiar levels;
  • “Prices accelerated downward, testing the lowest levels in four months. A daily close below the 76.4% Fibonacci expansion at 1152.47 exposes the 100% level at 1136.03.”

Trend:

  • D1 - ranging to be ready for breakdown
  • W1 - ranging bearish
  • MN1 - ranging
