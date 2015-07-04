USDCHF: Loses Upside Momentum, Vulnerable

USDCHF: Having closed almost flat the past week following its two-day weakness, risk of further decline cannot be ruled out. On the downside, support comes in at the 0.9300 level. A turn below here will open the door for more weakness to occur towards the 0.9250 level and then the 0.9200 level. A cut through here will open the door for additional weakness towards the 0.9150 level. Conversely, resistance resides at the 0.9500 level with a breach targeting the 0.9550 level. A breather may occur here and turn the pair lower but if taken out, expect a push higher towards the 0.9600 level. All in all, the pair remains biased to the upside on further strength.