Deutsche Bank About Before And After: pressure on Greek economy irrespective of referendum
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Deutsche Bank About Before And After: pressure on Greek economy irrespective of referendum

4 July 2015, 03:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
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Deutsche Bank About Before And After The Greek Referendum - strong pressure on the Greek economy irrespective of this weekend's referendum:

  • "A "yes" vote would be significantly more likely to lead to a quicker agreement with the creditors, but not without risks," DB argues.
  • "A “no” vote would open a wider range of possibilities. This notwithstanding, any agreement would likely require change that leads to a re-building of trust between Greece and its creditors," DB adds.
  • "Ultimately, the continued strong pressure on the Greek economy and the government's weak cash position will remain important catalysts for future developments, irrespective of this weekend's referendum," DB projects.

#eurusd, Deutsche Bank, Referendum