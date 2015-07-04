Deutsche Bank About Before And After: pressure on Greek economy irrespective of referendum

Deutsche Bank About Before And After The Greek Referendum - strong pressure on the Greek economy irrespective of this weekend's referendum:
- "A "yes" vote would be significantly more likely to lead to a quicker agreement with the creditors, but not without risks," DB argues.
- "A “no” vote would open a wider range of possibilities. This notwithstanding, any agreement would likely require change that leads to a re-building of trust between Greece and its creditors," DB adds.
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"Ultimately, the continued strong pressure on the
Greek economy and the government's weak cash position will remain
important catalysts for future developments, irrespective of this
weekend's referendum," DB projects.