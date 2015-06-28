Chaotic Arab Prince versus Forbes Finally Finished

Over the past two years, one of the world 's richest men , Prince Alwaleed bin Talal of Saudi Arabia " fight " by Forbes. The cause, Prince Alwaleed found preaching Forbes related quantity of property wealth that is not accurate.

Who questioned the Prince is , Forbes mentions the amount of wealth itself that there is a difference in lack. Prince Alwaleed did not receive the treasures of his wealth was called into dispute USD9,6 billion.

However , the chaotic between the Prince with the media seems to have done with some deals. Thus offered from Business Insider, Tuesday (23/ 6/ 2015 ).

Forbes mentions Alwaleed as the 34th richest man in the world by quantity of wealth reached USD22,6 billion.

By comparison, Bloomberg , calling this Prince of wealth USD30,6 billion, and reached the top 20 richest in the world.