Chaotic Arab Prince versus Forbes Finally Finished

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Over the past two years, one of the world's richest men, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal of Saudi Arabia "fight" by Forbes. The cause, Prince Alwaleed found preaching Forbes related quantity of property wealth that is not accurate.
Who questioned the Prince is, Forbes mentions the amount of wealth itself that there is a difference in lack. Prince Alwaleed did not receive the treasures of his wealth was called into dispute USD9,6 billion.
However, the chaotic between the Prince with the media seems to have done with some deals. Thus offered from Business Insider, Tuesday (23/6/2015).
Forbes mentions Alwaleed as the 34th richest man in the world by quantity of wealth reached USD22,6 billion.
By comparison, Bloomberg, calling this Prince of wealth USD30,6 billion, and reached the top 20 richest in the world.
Alwaleed has a richness that comes from the Kingdom Holding Company, the company's investment in Saudi Arabia. He also has investments in the Arab media companies as well as investment in global companies, including Twitter and e-commerce company origin China, JD.com.