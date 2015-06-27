EURUSD Long-term Analysis

In Euro/US Dollar we’ve seen massive buying recently, which subsequently made the downtrend reverse. This can be seen by the very high volumes and green signals, highlighted in the drawn box. Tecnically, the prices are just below a down trendline, and an interesting bar was seen in the weekly timeframe, signaled by the arrow and an orange histogram – this was an upthrust, a bar that closed on the lows of the week, yet making a high significantly far away from it. The high is at 1.138 and the close at 1.110, and it’s accompanied by a very high volume. If the prices traveled such a distance on such a volume, this means that was actually selling coming into the market that week. The question is whether this is just a temporary weakness, and we can look at the daily for more clues…

In the daily timeframe, there were many strong signals since March’s bottom, and prices are making higher lows ever since, which means until now the market has been sustained, but reaching at the trendline, the volumes are quite low. Two possible scenarios are: the trendline being broken with moderate/high volumes, which would be a good demand confirmation for a long OR the market makes a lower high or lower low, which would break the uptrend going on in the daily and would mean the weakness seen in the weekly timeframe is ‘spilling over’ and preventing further advances.