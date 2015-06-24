BNPP continues to target EUR/USD at 1.04 based on BNP Paribas Positioning Indicator

The EUR remains a funding currency and is unlikely to benefit from any Greek resolution.

"With EUR positioning down to just -10 from -35 earlier this year (on a scale of -50 to +50) according to our positioning indicator we think markets will be more comfortable resuming funding in EUR once Greek risks fade," BNPP argues.

"In addition, the FX reaction overnight highlights that long USD trades are favored agains. BNPP continues to target EUR/USD at 1.04 by the end of Q3."

PS. Does anyone knows where can I download this BNP Paribas Positioning Indicator which I see on the chart above? And is it repainted?

