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Elite Manager Awards
Trade your way to the top of the performance rankings to win!
Use your best trading strategies to claim your share of the prize pool!
The 3 most profitable strategies each month will win!*
3 CASH prize winners will be announced EVERY MONTH!
- 1st place - $1000
- 2nd place - $500
- 3rd place - $300
Open your ECN Manager Account to be automatically entered in the Elite Manager Awards.
By the way, did we mention that there is NO minimum deposit?
Cash prizes can be traded or withdrawn without restriction!
More info here http://www.forextime.com/forex-investments/investment-program/manager/