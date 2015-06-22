Elite Manager Awards

Trade your way to the top of the performance rankings to win!

Use your best trading strategies to claim your share of the prize pool!

The 3 most profitable strategies each month will win!*

3 CASH prize winners will be announced EVERY MONTH!

1st place - $1000

2nd place - $500

3rd place - $300

Open your ECN Manager Account to be automatically entered in the Elite Manager Awards.

By the way, did we mention that there is NO minimum deposit?



*Terms and conditions apply

Cash prizes can be traded or withdrawn without restriction!





More info here http://www.forextime.com/forex-investments/investment-program/manager/

