Announcing the FXTM ECN Manager Account!

We are rolling out a new account type on our ECN servers, the FXTM ECN Manager Account!

As always, our ECN accounts offer you the best entry and exit prices available in the market directly from our providers. Plus, the ECN Manager Account gives you access to even more exclusive features:

Unparalleled Trading Conditions

ZERO commission

ZERO commission NO minimum deposit

NO minimum deposit FAST ECN execution

Your Personal Profile Page

Share your results easily via social media

Share your results easily via social media Build your reputation and attract more followers

Build your reputation and attract more followers Automatically updated real-time stats and reporting

Fee-Paying Followers

You set the fee you want to receive (% of the profits you generate for each Investor).

You set the fee you want to receive (% of the profits you generate for each Investor). The more followers you attract, the more you will earn.

Elite Managers Award

To mark the launch of this exciting program, we are giving you the chance to compete in the Elite Managers Awards starting June 22nd, 2015. Each month, for the next three months, the three top-performing strategies will win CASH prizes* (prizes can be withdrawn or traded without restriction):



1st - $1000

2nd - $500

3rd - $300



*Terms & Conditions Apply

How to become an FXTM Investment Manager:

Register for your new ECN Manager Account. Set your preferred fee (% of amount invested). Make a deposit and start trading!

By the way, did we mention that there’s no minimum deposit?