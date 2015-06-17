Announcing the FXTM ECN Manager Account!

3
373
We are rolling out a new account type on our ECN servers, the FXTM ECN Manager Account!
As always, our ECN accounts offer you the best entry and exit prices available in the market directly from our providers. Plus, the ECN Manager Account gives you access to even more exclusive features:
Unparalleled Trading Conditions
- ZERO commission
- NO minimum deposit
- FAST ECN execution
Your Personal Profile Page
- Share your results easily via social media
- Build your reputation and attract more followers
- Automatically updated real-time stats and reporting
Fee-Paying Followers
- You set the fee you want to receive (% of the profits you generate for each Investor).
- The more followers you attract, the more you will earn.
Elite Managers Award
- To mark the launch of this exciting program, we are giving you the chance to compete in the Elite Managers Awards starting June 22nd,
2015. Each month, for the next three months, the three top-performing
strategies will win CASH prizes* (prizes can be withdrawn or traded
without restriction):
1st - $1000
2nd - $500
3rd - $300
*Terms & Conditions Apply
How to become an FXTM Investment Manager:
- Register for your new ECN Manager Account.
- Set your preferred fee (% of amount invested).
- Make a deposit and start trading!
By the way, did we mention that there’s no minimum deposit?Click here now to get started!