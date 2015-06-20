Defense : The Diplomat [ Indonesia Soon to Field new Submarine Killer Units ]

Indonesia Soon to Field new Submarine Killer Units

A new helicopter fleet with greatly boosted Indonesia's underwater detection capabilities .

The Indonesian Navy will re - establish an anti- submarine warfare ( ASW ) aviation squadron , according to IHS Jane's Defense Weekly.

The article , based on a report published by Indonesia's state Antara news agency , notes that this will be the first time since the 1970s that the Indonesian Navy will have a naval aviation unit dedicated solely to ASW .

The aviation squadron , named Air Squadron 100, will be established to provide operational support for Indonesia's new fleet of 11 ASW configured AS- 565 , MBe , Panther helicopters, according to Indonesian military officials .

" The Panther now becomes one of the world's most capable light/ medium anti- submarine warfare platforms , with an advanced ASW suite and the capability to operate from small frigates or corvettes ," emphasized Philippe Monteux , Head of the Region of South East Asia Pacific & at Airbus .

There is no set date yet when the squadron will become operational . According to a source within the Indonesian Navy and cited by IHS Jane's Defense Weekly: "The squadron will only be commissioned closer to the date of the first Panther's delivery. "

This would imply that the unit could be stood up the us early next year , u.s. since all 11 helicopters are scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2017. Once operational the squadron will be stationed at an Indonesian Navy airbase in Surabaya's Juanda .

"We want to ensure that our combat capabilities are in line with the new platforms and weapons systems that we are receiving ," noted the Indonesian Navy's chief of staff , Admiral Ade Supandi in an interview on June 17.

The helicopters will operate from the Indonesian Navy's SIGMA 10514 -class guided - missile corvettes and Bung Tomo -class corvettes .

The AS- 565 Panther helicopter will be equipped with either Raytheon Mk 46 or Whitehead a. 244 /S lightweight ASW torpedoes and will also be fitted with dipping sonar DS- 100 helicopter long -range active sonar ( HELRAS ). According to the website of Defense Update :

The DS- 100 is A 1.38 kHz version of the popular AQS - 18A dipping sonar . The DS- 100 is capable of operating at depths to 500 meters designed for long range surveillance and underwater search. Using high resolution doppler processing and long shaped pulses , it can detect submarines even very low speed (near zero doppler signal ). According to L- 3, the DS- 100 is also suited to redetection , target localization and weapon delivery against submarines at the deep and shallow waters .

The helicopter will also be fitted with unnamed indigenously developed hardware the u.s. some media reports state .