The question of structural reform, it Hopes the IMF to Indonesia.

The International Monetary Fund

(IMF)

encourages

the Government of

Indonesia

pursued

a strong

structural reform

agenda

along with

the acceleration of

infrastructure development

to achieve

growth potential

and open up

new

jobs

.

"Even though Indonesia is very promising economic prospects in the medium term , I still urge the Government to pursue a strong structural reform agenda ," said IMF Deputy Managing Director Mitsuhiro Furusawa IMF press release related information in the results of his visit to Indonesia which was received here on Thursday, June 18th, 2015.

He had the privilege of visiting Indonesia for the first time as Deputy Managing Director of the IMF. In particular he thanked Vice President Jusuf Kalla , the Governor of Bank Indonesia , Agus Martowardojo , Coordinating Minister for the economy , Sofyan Djalil and Minister of finance Bambang Brodjonegoro who has been exchanging views and discussing productively .

In his visit on June 16, 2015 , he held a meeting with the Chairman of the banking and Finance Commission of the DPR -RI Fadel Muhammad . "From the meeting, I stressed that the IMF remains committed to become a partner for Indonesia through regular policy dialogue and support in terms of more technical ," Furusawa said .

He also discussed the broader reforms regarding surveillance and the IMF'S financing facilities in recent years , to make it more adapted to the needs of a country. "I commend the Government of Indonesia over the significant steps that have been undertaken in recent years in strengthening economic policies and foreign exchange reserves, " he said.

According to him, efforts that have been run through a healthy monetary policy , aimed at strengthening the resilience of the economy against economic shocks , as well as through prudent fiscal policy , supported by the reform of subsidies on fuel.

Efforts to maintain macroeconomic stability remains important in the midst of risks stemming from global financial condition cycle . " Our discussions also focus moves back economic growth. Although Indonesia is very promising economic prospects in the medium term , I still urge the Government to pursue the structural reforms agenda , along with the acceleration of infrastructure development , to achieve growth potential and open up new jobs . "