UBS with post-FOMC forecasts about EURUSD and USDJPY

EURUSD:
"No one wants a strong currency but Fed Chair Yellen's comment that the "dollar's gain is a factor affecting" the economic outlook, surprised the market.. The first decent resistance is 1.1468, the mid-May high, ahead of 1.1534, the February high. Many medium-term investors are getting nervous and a run to the 200-day moving average of 1.1709 isn't unlikely ahead of the summer holidays. The dollar should eventually head higher but a wide range is likely to persist with volatile intraday moves."
USDJPY:
"shed recent gains on the broad-based dollar weakness following the FOMC and is trading below 123. The 150-pip dip however feels a bit overdone and could be a good buying opportunity. The pair held at 122.50 a few times last week on the back of local demand. That will be the first good support ahead of 122.00."