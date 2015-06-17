The Dollar Would Cluck If Jokowi Accelerate Infrastructure.

This could probably make a good example for the country's leaders that the acceleration levels of the good economy of a country that in the realization of the principle of people's elevated the good and true of leader itself.

Jakarta- Rupiah exchange rate against the United States dollar (us) could not escape from the level of Rp 12,500 per USD. This position long , counted since the early months of the year 2015.

However , Chief Economist BNI Kiryanto Ryan believes there is a way to make the u.s. dollar weakened. Accelerate the infrastructure development is believed to be mengerek the rupiah to as low as mighty .

"The Government should immediately realize the Rp290 trillion budget that's in the budget revenue and Expenditure of the State ( STATE BUDGET )," the phrase the BNI Economic Chief Ryan .

According to him the realization can provide good sentiment to the market. So its impact will make the Rupiah strengthened .

" By doing so sooner or later the Rupiah will strengthen , the eagerly awaited this right , " he said.

In addition to the impact of exchange rates , acceleration of infrastructure development will also encourage economic growth. The improvements will be felt after three to four years ahead .