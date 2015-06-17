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The Dollar Would Cluck If Jokowi Accelerate Infrastructure.
This could probably make a good example for the country's leaders that the acceleration levels of the good economy of a country that in the realization of the principle of people's elevated the good and true of leader itself.
Jakarta-Rupiah exchange rate against the United States dollar (us) could not escape from the level of Rp 12,500 per USD. This position long, counted since the early months of the year 2015.
However, Chief Economist BNI Kiryanto Ryan believes there is a way to make the u.s. dollar weakened. Accelerate the infrastructure development is believed to be mengerek the rupiah to as low as mighty.
"The Government should immediately realize the Rp290 trillion budget that's in the budget revenue and Expenditure of the State (STATE BUDGET)," the phrase the BNI Economic Chief Ryan.
According to him the realization can provide good sentiment to the market. So its impact will make the Rupiah strengthened.
"By doing so sooner or later the Rupiah will strengthen, the eagerly awaited this right," he said.
In addition to the impact of exchange rates, acceleration of infrastructure development will also encourage economic growth. The improvements will be felt after three to four years ahead.
"If in the early impact is small indeed but the next four years if all are already so all the way already so will move the economy, infrastructure development it's labor-intensive of engineers until builders can cement earnings," the explanation..