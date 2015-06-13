The Pound Sterling Slipped Against The Dollar Ahead Of The US PPI Data

0
122
The pound sterling slipped slightly against the u.s. dollar on Friday (12/06) thisafternoon, with increasing demand for u.s. dollars, supported by U.S. retail salesapiknya and by additional reports in consumer sentiment and the us consumer price index (PPI) at night later. GBP/USD touched 1.5492 European during the trading session today at the low level of one session. The pair subsequently consolidated at1.5502, down 0.10 percent.
pound sterling
Industry United Kingdom
Industrial output declined 0.5 percent United Kingdom construction in April, compared with the previous month, the ONS noted. The decline contrasted with the data that was recorded in March, which rose 1.4 percent. However, the new homeprojects contributed largely to rising as much as 1.6 percent on all new jobs during that month.
After revising its methodology for measuring construction, the ONS said that outputSAG 0.1 percent in the first quarter, lower daripda 1.1 percent previously thought. Therevision may bring a theoretical impact on the rate of economic growth United Kingdom as a whole, said the ONS. It means that the economy would grow 0.4percent in the first quarter, higher than the previous projection of 0.3 percent, andamounted to 3.1 per cent higher in 2014 2.8 percent.