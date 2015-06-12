Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SAB) - Intraday for EURUSD, EURJPY and EURGBP

EUR/USD: 'With yesterday’s downside correction out of the way there’s a big question mark over what the next step from here will be. However as long as the hourly pattern with lower highs remains in place (i.e. staying below 1.1278) we will hold a light downside bias.'

EUR/JPY: 'With a relatively high probability we’re now in for a third attempt to break below the 138.44 support. The key question will of course be whether the break will be sustained or not. A sustained break lower will increase the probability that we prematurely have ended the C-wave (theoretical target = 143.96) and hence the entire correction from the April low.'



EUR/GBP: 'With the latest development, the break and close below 0.7267, we can with a lot higher confidence call for wave C to now have been put in place. More losses are expected near term with focus at the ideal point for wave D, 0.7127.'