Obama's response to the decision G 7

MOVEMENT DOLLAR

Obama : The strengthening of the dollar caused problems



PARIS . One of the French high-ranking officials who knew the details of the matter said , in negotiations with countries who gathered in the Group of 7 ( G7 ) , US President Barack Obama said that the strengthening of the dollar is a problem .



Obama assesses , Greco -including geopolitical risks create volatility in the financial markets . Conditions that will have an impact on interest rates and currencies . In that context, Obama continued , the strengthening of the dollar pose a problem .



Post Obama's statement , the dollar weakened after earlier rose against the euro and against the yen cluck of the most powerful positions in the last 13 years.



Record, at 8:16 pm London time , the dollar fell 0.4 % to US $ 1.1156 per euro . The green also fell 0.3 % to 125.20 yen .





When asked to comment on Obama's statement, White House spokesman gave no details at all.



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