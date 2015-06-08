British government assets

England will take a 30% stake in Royal Mail



LONDON . The British government said it would sell a 30 % residual stake in Royal Mail Plc . Of the action , the British Government is targeting to obtain fresh funds amounting to £ 1.5 billion , equivalent to US $ 2.3 billion .



Royal Mail is a state-owned shipping services company UK. UK Treasury insists , they will sell the company by the end of 2015 .