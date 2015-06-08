British government assets

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England will take a 30% stake in Royal Mail
LONDON. The British government said it would sell a 30% residual stake in Royal Mail Plc. Of the action, the British Government is targeting to obtain fresh funds amounting to £ 1.5 billion, equivalent to US $ 2.3 billion.
Royal Mail is a state-owned shipping services company UK. UK Treasury insists, they will sell the company by the end of 2015.
LONDON. The British government said it would sell a 30% residual stake in Royal Mail Plc. Of the action, the British Government is targeting to obtain fresh funds amounting to £ 1.5 billion, equivalent to US $ 2.3 billion.
Royal Mail is a state-owned shipping services company UK. UK Treasury insists, they will sell the company by the end of 2015.