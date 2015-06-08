Friday sector leaders for stocks: four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.4%. Within that group, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) and Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE: NFX) are two large stocks leading the way.The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Financial stocks, Zions Bancorporation (NASD: ZION) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) are the most notable.Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color:

This is how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down: