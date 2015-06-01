10 Monday Reads - S&P 500 Could Hit 4,300 Within Nine Years, Technology Of Books, U.S. Dividend Stocks Lose Luster, and more

0
470
- S&P 500 4,300 by 2025? Raymond James’ veteran chief investment strategist, Jeffrey Saut, expects a secular bull market (Barron’s)
- The Fed Whisperer, Misunderstood by Critics, Gains Sway on Board (Bloomberg)
- U.S. Dividend Stocks Lose Luster: As Fed rate rise looms, investors begin to shy away from high-yield shares that have been big winners (Wall Street Journal)
- Today’s Graduates May Have the Strongest First Decade in the Job Market of All Millennials (Real Time Economics)
- Elon Musk’s growing empire is fueled by $4.9 billion in government subsidies (LA Times)
- Saudi Arabia is no friend to the United States (Washington Post)
- A former Reagan aide says Fox News is bad for Republicans. Is it? (The Fix) see also The Uncomfortable Truth About The Political Nature Of Fox News (Media Matters)
- Lust and the Turing test (A View From the Bridge)
- Technology Of Books Has Changed, But Bookstores Are Hanging In There (NPR) see also 7 Bookstores Too Beautiful For Words (Mental Floss)
- Jerry Seinfeld, Online Force (New York Times)
What are you reading?