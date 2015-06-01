PMI Manufacturing United Kingdom Under Expectations, Pound Sinks

The team of low-level pounds three against the U.s. dollar on Monday yesterday after data showed that the manufacturing sector of the United Kingdom , while expanding in a slower rate compared to eskpektasi in the month of May . Surefire , it adds to the concerns of the United Kingdom 's economy will lose momentum . GBP /USD SAG 0.45 percent to 1.5216 from 1.5268 range ahead of the data.

pound sterling

United Kingdom Manufacturing index, being released by Markit rose to the position of52.0 in may, from a revised decline of 51.8 in April but below forecast 52.5. "TheExpectations will be the extent of the rebound of economic growth in the second quarter of the year turned out to be a huge question mark as a result of this report," said Markit senior economist Rob Dobson. "Manufacturing seems to play into a standfor the United Kingdom's economy, because this sector hard hit by the rise of the pound sterling and the combination of weakening business investment."

Below Expectations

The report was released after an official report about the growth of the United Kingdom on the last week recorded only reached the level of 0.3 percent in the first quarter , triggering economic recovery rate will be keprihatian United Kingdom who grew up as a moderate only. United Kingdom economic data that often indicate a weakening in some time , the menyanterkan expectations that the Central Bank of the United Kingdom or BOE will keep interest rates low in a time much longer.