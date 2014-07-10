Risk-on Trading Seen Across the Board – A Look at EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, and CAD/JPY

Today, we are seeing positive risk-appetite. US stock indices are up after a brief dip early in the US session. We are also seeing JPY weakness across the board, which is a sign of risk-on trading. Let’s take a look at the EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY and CAD/JPY.



The EUR/JPY is staying in a consolidation channel today. The risk-on rally will allow us to see whether traders will challenge last week’s high. If traders instead put in a top below last week’s high, the EUR/JPY is likely to start a bearish continuation. GBP/JPY on the other hand looks ready to continue its bullish trend. The CAD/JPY is also in a bullish continuation scenario after today’s risk-on rally.