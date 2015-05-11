Latest Stock Market News, Updates and Tips

Stock Market Open Higher Dow Jones 267 Points Sprung

Better employment data due this Friday in the US stock market and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fairly good gains (Dow Jones Industrial Average) the points of view of the greatest gained last 3 months.



Finally, after a week of turmoil Dow Jones and S & P 500 (S & P 500) ended with impressive gains.

Dow Jones 267 points or 1.49% to close at 18 191 with a gain of S & P 500 (S & P 500) also went up by 28 points or 1.35% to close at 2,116.

Nasdaq Composite (Nasdaq Composite) 58 points or 1.17% to close at 5004 with strength an increase of 223 000 jobs in the US economy in April

In March, only 85,000 new jobs in April compared to the revised statistics Statistic been encouraging. This slowness knowledgeable conclude that came in March was only temporary. At the same time the unemployment rate fell to 5.5%, down from 5.4%, which since May 2008, its lowest level so far.

During the past week, the Dow Jones raised 0.9% lead, while the S & P 500 is 0.4% of the strength came. On the other hand Nasdaq Composite was flat compared to last week. This week there has been a slight decline of just 2 points.





Stock Market investment Tips

April series proved to be extremely bad for the market, at the beginning of May, the series had seen enough disappointment. 2 days trading session but the market has seen buoyant trend. In today's session the markets racing. What do you expect, how durable the market moves faster and further, know the Edelweiss Financial Research Head, still the opinion of Maheshwari.

8000 immobile Maheshwari said the market would go down to the shopping opportunity. Although the market is unlikely to fall much. After the recent decline of IT, Parma, private banks and the auto sector are quite attractive.

Maheshwari immobile in the commodity and metal stocks are not expected to fast. But NCC, Harmony Road and EPC companies such as engineering investment opportunities are seen. HUL in the FMCG sector are good results, but are expensive Valyuashans HUL. So would recommend investing in ITC in FMCG stocks.

