Today Stock Market News Nifty Open Higher

SENSEX Rose by 350 points,
Nifty crosses 8160
- Domestic stock markets fell strongly on 2 consecutive days, there seems today to find the break. After signals from international markets, the Sensex and Nifty are getting the roost. Sensex and Nifty have gained about 1.5 per cent.
- Midcap and smallcap stocks are seeing good shopping. With 1.5 per cent of the CNX Midcap index has risen above 12,500. While the BSE smallcap index was also 1.5 per cent to close to 10,800.
- Consumer Dyurebls shares of all but the best shopping trends in stocks. The BSE Consumer Dyurebls index fell nearly 3 percent. However Realty, banking, capital goods, pharma, auto and power stocks looks good shopping. Bank Nifty with a gain of 1.5 per cent is trading around 17 650.
- The BSE 30-share index Sensex 362 points per core with 1.5 per cent growth is trading at a level of 26 961. While the 50-share NSE Nifty major indices, ie 1.3 per cent, with 106 points, is trading at 8163 levels.
- During this period of market turnover, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, PNB, Cipla, BPCL, Tata Power and heavyweight stocks such as Axis Bank has strengthened by 3 to 1.8 per cent. Hero Moto, Bajaj Auto and Grasim heavyweight stocks such as 3.6 to 0.1 per cent recorded.
- Midcap shares of Essar Ports, GSFC, Texmaco Rail, kansai NEROLAC most 7.2 to 4.7 per cent and Birla Corp surged. Smallcap stocks KGN Enterprises, Sanghi Industries, Nucleus Software, Indian Hume and Podar most developers have moved from 9.3 to 6.9 per cent.