EURAUD H1 - Trading the Dynamic Trend + Background +332 Pips!

With the background strong and with strong signals before, there is a high chance that the trend will turn. So after the dynamic trend turned bullish, entered after an entry bar marked by the volumes histogram.

When the prices approached a previous long-term resistance, I closed half the trade; then even after seeing supply signals I didn’t exit, because in strong trends like this, there needs to be a large amount of supply to stop it. So I waited for the dynamic trend to turn red first, and so then closed the rest of the position.