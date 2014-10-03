The New York Times Announced to Cut 100 Jobs

The New York Times announced to plan to cut 100 newsroom jobs, roughly 7.5% of the staff.

The Times will offer buyouts to staffers, with extra incentives for those who have been there longer, before resorting to layoffs to reach the target for reductions.



"While there are promising signs in digital advertising and digital subscriptions, the print business remains under pressure. And our new products are not achieving the business success we expected, even though they are journalistic sensations," Dean Baquet, executive editor of The New York Times, wrote in a memo to staff obtained by Poynter. "So, regrettably, we are going to have to reduce costs in the newsroom."

The Times pursued comparable job cuts in 2008 and again in 2009 at a time when many print publications were struggling to make the transition to digital.



"It hasn’t attracted the kind of new audience it would need to be truly scalable," CEO Mark Thompson and publisher Arthur Sulzberger, wrote in the memo. "So we’ve decided to sunset the app, though we will continue to sell access to the Opinion section of the Web site as a separate subscription offer."



"We shouldn’t be surprised that we’ve enjoyed different levels of success with different products," the execs wrote in the memo. "We believe that this process of exploration and experimentation is essential to future growth at The New York Times and we will continue to support and fund it.















