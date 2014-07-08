All Blogs / Market News / Currency All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Currency BTCUSD price last trading day and current 8 July 2014, 11:23 Ciprian Ioan Popa 0 124 Last closed btcusd trading day history price range Open High Low Close 613.62 617.71 609.53 610.91 #btcusd price, btcusdprice Source To add comments, please log in or register BTCUSD price last trading day and current Currency 124 0 1 BTCUSD price range trading day last and current Currency 107 0 1 CADCHF weekly — the widest gap on the panel is a tie on the oscillator Currency 37 0 Aurum Flow Matrix – A Simple Way to Read Gold Market Zones Metals 70 0 Install or Update Smart Easy Dashboard Market News 69 0 Bitcoin and Gold: Why These Two Assets Are Built for AI Automated Trading — And How to Exploit Both Currency 88 0 1 Asymmetric Alpha Generation and Algorithmic Liquidity Scaling: Why Bitcoin is the Ultimate Asset Class for Quantitative Currency 89 0 Why XAUUSD Technical Analysis Fails Market News 99 0 1 The Golden Dilemma: Why Gold Trading is Both the Holy Grail and the Ultimate Nightmare for Financial Markets Currency 125 0 200 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 53 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 35 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB