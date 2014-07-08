BTCUSD price last trading day and current
Currency

BTCUSD price last trading day and current

8 July 2014, 11:23
Ciprian Ioan Popa
Ciprian Ioan Popa
0
124
Last closed btcusd trading day history price range
Open High Low Close
613.62 617.71 609.53 610.91
Financial BITCOIN price chart, 30 min timeframe interval, 2014.07.08 08:18 UTC, $612 btcusd symbol cryptomarket pre-open candlesticks data
#btcusd price, btcusdprice