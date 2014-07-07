BTCUSD price range trading day last and current
Currency

BTCUSD price range trading day last and current

7 July 2014, 10:46
Ciprian Ioan Popa
Ciprian Ioan Popa
0
107
Last closed btcusd trading day history price range
Open High Low Close
627.31 629.99 622.90 624.24
Chart BITCOIN, M30, 2014.07.07 07:29 UTC, Ava Financial Ltd., MetaTrader 4, Real
#btcusd price