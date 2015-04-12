FX Weekly Currency Score Wk16 / Sun. 12-Apr-2015

___________________________________________ Last 3 months currency classification

The Currency Score analysis is one of the parameters used for the Ranking and Rating list which was published earlier this weekend. Besides this analysis and the corresponding chart I also provide the weekly analysis on my strategy and the Forex ranking and rating list which is available 3 times a week on this blog.It is recommended to read the page Currency score explained and Models in practice for a better understanding of the article. This article will provide my analysis on the 8 major currencies based on the technical analysis charts using the MACD and Ichimoku indicator on 4 time frames, the monthly, weekly, daily and 4 hours. The result of the technical analysis are the 2 screenshots in this article showing the Currency Score and the Currency Score Difference.

The last 3 months currency classifications from a longer term perspective are provided for reference purposes. The necessary charts can be found in the previous article Weekly Currency Score Wk11. The currencies are classified for the coming weeks as follows:



Strong: USD / NZD / GBP. The preferred range is from 6 to 8.

Average: CAD / CHF / JPY. The preferred range is from 3 to 5.

Weak: EUR / AUD. The preferred range is from 1 to 2.

___________________________________________



Currency Score

Most of the currencies are at the right level except for the the GBP, CAD and AUD.

There is a strong pullback at the moment for the GBP when looking at the market as a whole.

There is a light pullback for the AUD when looking at the market as a whole.

There is an increase of momentum for the CAD which is getting stronger.

The pairs that we may look at are all most probably trending except for the pairs with the GBP and AUD which are most probably ranging.



For analyzing the best pairs to trade this classification is the first issue. When looking at the most recent score that is used for the coming period we can see in the screenshot below that the CAD is having a score of 6, the GBP a score of 2 and the AUD a score of 3. A strong currency (GBP) should have by preference a score of 6 or higher and an average currency (CAD) a score from 3 to 5. The AUD is having a score of 3 while it is a weak currency, it is 1 point higher than the preferred range.The conclusion is:





___________________________________________



Currency Score difference



EUR/USD with the GBP/NZD

GBP/USD with the EUR/CAD

EUR/NZD with the GBP/USD

EUR/CAD with the GBP/NZD





___________________________________________

The EUR/USD is in a downtrend and within the Bollinger Band.

The GBP/NZD is in short term downtrend and in a weak longer term downtrend and within the Bollinger Band.

The GBP/USD is in a downtrend and at the Bollinger Band.

The EUR/CAD is in a downtrend and slightly outside the Bollinger Band. This will most probably not be the case when the trading week starts and the new indicator values are calculated.

The EUR/NZD is in a downtrend and within the Bollinger Band.

___________________________________________

