The Most Easy Job on this World is Forex Trading



Even a kid can do trading forex, with just single click buy or sell on one click button on metatrader platform.

But why most traders fails? Why there are so many traders got margin call?

Trading forex is easy. Trading forex with successfull is difficult, very difficult

Let see with clear perspective, as retail traders, we are facing with big players, central banks and another big market movers. The Have. The most rich people, most knowledge, most brilliant, most clever peoples in this planet. They are already established this business, they are know what have to do. They are making this currency, they are control over the world. That kind of people are you are dealing with. So how can you win against them?

How can a barracuda win a shark? You will slay and defeat easily with them.

Indeed, this game and business is very attractive and interesting. Very interesting. You feel the world is on your hand, with just single click. With just buy low, sell high. Everything look so easy. Look so dominated by you. The world is on your hand. Lol.

Feeling so confidence. Feeling so smart and brilliant. I can rich from this business fast. Just say and internalize this word on your mind then you will never find good path on this industry.

By thinking and feeling like this, you are thingking, that you are 'big player', you are 'feeling' already control and knowing this whole industry. Fatal failure. Big mistake.

So, being stupid (read : not feel too smart) and don't know anything (read : not try to always predict market, and feel over confidence over the market moves) is more safe for you. Stupid trading and dumber is more safe. All you have to know is not just making profit. But making your capital safe and still produce earn, even little. You are little (retail) traders right? We are retail traders. Small profit is enjoy for us. Not just giving your money into banks (brokers).

Capital safe. Just remember, safe and protect your capital even this industry is high risk. Pratice and always practice to master this three essentials : virtue psychology, logical trading systems and effective risk management plan.