Nasdaq 100 Movers: WYNN, REGN
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Nasdaq 100 Movers: WYNN, REGN

7 July 2014, 23:29
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In early trading on Monday, shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) topped the list of the day’s best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.0%.  Year to date, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals registers a 14.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Wynn Resorts (WYNN), trading down 2.4%.  Wynn Resorts is showing a gain of 6.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Western Digital (WDC), trading down 2.0%, and Applied Materials (AMAT), trading up 0.9% on the day.

#Nasdaq 100 index, WYNN, WDC, AMAT