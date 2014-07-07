Nasdaq 100 Movers: WYNN, REGN

In early trading on Monday, shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) topped the list of the day’s best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.0%. Year to date, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals registers a 14.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Wynn Resorts (WYNN), trading down 2.4%. Wynn Resorts is showing a gain of 6.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Western Digital (WDC), trading down 2.0%, and Applied Materials (AMAT), trading up 0.9% on the day.