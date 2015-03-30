10 Monday Reads - Ben S. Bernanke Blog, world’s youngest self-made female billionaire, Biohackers and more

Why are interest rates so low? (Ben S. Bernanke Blog)

How to Combine Value and Momentum Investing Strategies (Alpha Architect) but see Woe Betide the Value Investor (Research Affiliates)

Woe Betide the Value Investor (Research Affiliates) Confusing today’s liquidity with tomorrow’s (TRB)

How the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire is shaking up the healthcare industry (Business Insider)

Economic Confidence Shows Euro-Area Recovery Defies Greek Risks (Bloomberg) see also German Economy Finds New Fuel as It Reaps Benefits of QE (Bloomberg)

German Economy Finds New Fuel as It Reaps Benefits of QE (Bloomberg) Facebook won’t kill journalism. It might even save it (Quartz)

The payday industry’s money-making model is coming to an end (WonkBlog)

What Silicon Valley Learned From the Kleiner Perkins Case (Upshot)

Biohackers Figured Out How to Inject Your Eyeballs With Night Vision (Mic)

Why Is Everyone Leaving The Daily Show? (Vanity Fair)

What are you reading?