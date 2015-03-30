10 Monday Reads - Ben S. Bernanke Blog, world’s youngest self-made female billionaire, Biohackers and more

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- Why are interest rates so low? (Ben S. Bernanke Blog)
- How to Combine Value and Momentum Investing Strategies (Alpha Architect) but see Woe Betide the Value Investor (Research Affiliates)
- Confusing today’s liquidity with tomorrow’s (TRB)
- How the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire is shaking up the healthcare industry (Business Insider)
- Economic Confidence Shows Euro-Area Recovery Defies Greek Risks (Bloomberg) see also German Economy Finds New Fuel as It Reaps Benefits of QE (Bloomberg)
- Facebook won’t kill journalism. It might even save it (Quartz)
- The payday industry’s money-making model is coming to an end (WonkBlog)
- What Silicon Valley Learned From the Kleiner Perkins Case (Upshot)
- Biohackers Figured Out How to Inject Your Eyeballs With Night Vision (Mic)
- Why Is Everyone Leaving The Daily Show? (Vanity Fair)
What are you reading?