Overview of currrent situation, EURUSD, 07.07, update 12:30 MSK

On D1 opened strong channel down. Channel, which defined downward movement on Thursday and Friday on H1 and H4, will be closed on the new channel H1.

On some timeframe new channels do not appear, refer you to the previous review: Overview of currrent situation, EURUSD, 03.07, update 12:48 MSK

Let me remind you that the review was prepared using indicator Pivot Channels. Free version of this indicator can be found here Pivot Channels Demo.

Properties of channels will share the bad, good, very good, and each have her color.

D1.

H4.

H1.

M15.

Properties of the last open channnel: EURUSD,M15: Volatility of channel = 0.566, Spike of channel = 1.794, Spike of breakthrough = 1.063, Force of breakthrough = 4.19, Relative wave length of breakthrough = 0.17, RSI Exp. This channel is a child channel to channel on D1.

Likely upward correction will not be long.

Sorry for my English.)

We are waiting for the formation of new channels ...



