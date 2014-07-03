Overview of currrent situation, EURUSD, 03.07, update 12:48 GMT+4

On some timeframe new channels do not appear, refer you to the previous review: Overview of currrent situation, EURUSD.

Let me remind you that the review was prepared using indicator Pivot Channels. Free version of this indicator can be found here Pivot Channels Demo.

H4.

H1. If "Drawing method fibo-levels"=DRAW_FIBO_W5;

If "Drawing method fibo-levels"=DRAW_FIBO_BIGWAVE;

M15.

Properties of last open channel: Volatility of channel = 0.534, Spike of channel = 2.429, Spike of breakthrough = 1.000, Force of breakthrough = 1.95, Relative wave length of breakthrough = 0.50, RSI Exp.

Likely upward movement will not be long.

Update. M15.

Update 12:48 GMT+4.

M5.

Properties of the last open channel:EURUSD,M5: Volatility of channel = 0.528, Spike of channel = 0.667, Spike of breakthrough = 0.684, Force of breakthrough = 0.61, Relative wave length of breakthrough = 1.57, RSI Exp , RSI Simple.

The upward correction was not long.



