10 Monday Reads - Strong Dollar Hammers Profits, Houses Are Suddenly Going Underwater and Who Invented the Computer Virus

23 March 2015, 21:11
  • Strong Dollar Hammers Profits at U.S. Multinationals (WSJ)
  • Richard Fisher, Often Wrong but Seldom Boring, Leaves the Fed (NY Times)
  • Economists agree: deflation is either good, or bad, or irrelevant (FT Alphaville)
  • Why are so few homes for sale in the Bay Area? (SF Gatesee also The cities where houses are suddenly going underwater (WaPo)
  • Who Invented the Computer Virus? (Priceonomics)
  • Should Athletes Get a Piece of the NCAA Tournament Revenue? (WSJ)
  • The myopia boom Short-sightedness is reaching epidemic proportions. Some scientists think they have found a reason why (Nature)
  • The Battle Is For The Customer Interface (TechCrunch)
  • Pixar’s 22 Golden Rules of Storytelling (Twisted Sifter)
  • Videos that TED uses to reset your brain (Quartz)



