THE DIGEST - Fundamental Analysis 2014, September 28 - October 05 for US Dollar, GBPUSD, AUDUSD and GOLD

0
320
US Dollar Fundamentals - Dollar Looks to Close Out Best Quarter Since Great Financial Crisis
- The US Dollar has rallied for a record 11 consecutive weeks, and the quarter is on pace for a 7-year record
- Fed forecasts have done much of the heavy lifting to this point, but risk trends are increasingly important
GBPUSD Fundamentals - British Pound Goes Back to Basics – Yields Point to GBP Strength
- British Pound may have set lasting low versus US Dollar
- Sterling may indeed continue higher versus the Euro and other major counterparts
AUDUSD Fundamentals - AUD Eyes 2014 Low As Yield Appeal Wanes Amid Volatility Swell
- AUD/USD Remains Exposed As Volatility Swell Saps Carry Demand
- High Threshold For Upcoming Regional Data To Catalyze A Recovery
- Bearish Technical Signals Leave Sights Set On 2014 Lows Near 0.8660
GOLD (XAUUSD) Fundamentals - Gold Down 5% in September- $1206 Support in Focus Ahead of ECB, NFPs
- Gold Rebounds Near Huge 1206 Level; 1240 is Resistance
- Gold Regains Footing Before US Data, Yet Is There Room For A Recovery?