THE DIGEST - Fundamental Analysis 2014, September 28 - October 05 for US Dollar, GBPUSD, AUDUSD and GOLD
Forecasts

29 September 2014, 09:11
Damiano Fabiański
US Dollar Fundamentals - Dollar Looks to Close Out Best Quarter Since Great Financial Crisis

  • The US Dollar has rallied for a record 11 consecutive weeks, and the quarter is on pace for a 7-year record
  • Fed forecasts have done much of the heavy lifting to this point, but risk trends are increasingly important


GBPUSD Fundamentals - British Pound Goes Back to Basics – Yields Point to GBP Strength

  • British Pound may have set lasting low versus US Dollar
  • Sterling may indeed continue higher versus the Euro and other major counterparts



AUDUSD Fundamentals - AUD Eyes 2014 Low As Yield Appeal Wanes Amid Volatility Swell

  • AUD/USD Remains Exposed As Volatility Swell Saps Carry Demand
  • High Threshold For Upcoming Regional Data To Catalyze A Recovery
  • Bearish Technical Signals Leave Sights Set On 2014 Lows Near 0.8660


GOLD (XAUUSD) Fundamentals - Gold Down 5% in September- $1206 Support in Focus Ahead of ECB, NFPs

  • Gold Rebounds Near Huge 1206 Level; 1240 is Resistance
  • Gold Regains Footing Before US Data, Yet Is There Room For A Recovery?


