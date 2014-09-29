THE DIGEST - Fundamental Analysis 2014, September 28 - October 05 for US Dollar, GBPUSD, AUDUSD and GOLD

US Dollar Fundamentals - Dollar Looks to Close Out Best Quarter Since Great Financial Crisis



The US Dollar has rallied for a record 11 consecutive weeks, and the quarter is on pace for a 7-year record

Fed forecasts have done much of the heavy lifting to this point, but risk trends are increasingly important





GBPUSD Fundamentals - British Pound Goes Back to Basics – Yields Point to GBP Strength

British Pound may have set lasting low versus US Dollar

Sterling may indeed continue higher versus the Euro and other major counterparts









AUDUSD Fundamentals - AUD Eyes 2014 Low As Yield Appeal Wanes Amid Volatility Swell

AUD/USD Remains Exposed As Volatility Swell Saps Carry Demand

High Threshold For Upcoming Regional Data To Catalyze A Recovery

Bearish Technical Signals Leave Sights Set On 2014 Lows Near 0.8660





GOLD (XAUUSD) Fundamentals - Gold Down 5% in September- $1206 Support in Focus Ahead of ECB, NFPs

Gold Rebounds Near Huge 1206 Level; 1240 is Resistance

Gold Regains Footing Before US Data, Yet Is There Room For A Recovery?



