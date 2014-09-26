Gold pulls back post-data as dollar climbs

Gold prices pared gains on Friday as the dollar climbed after upbeat U.S. economic data, and as U.S. stocks opened slightly higher after a sharp fall.

Gold was headed for its first weekly gain in four, but barely, as the December futures contract GCZ4, -0.64% dropped close to $5 to trade at $1,217.20 an ounce. December silver SIZ4, +0.27% rose 7 cents, or 0.4%, to $17.50 an ounce.

The dollar DXY, +0.42% kept up its momentum as data showed the U.S. economy grew 4.6% in the second quarter, on an annual basis, matching the best performance since the recession ended in mid-2009. Business investment also showed strong gains, the data showed. Dollar gains have been hacking away at precious metals.

Stocks were also on the rise Friday, coming off the steepest drop in two months.

Other metals were also hit, with December palladium PAZ4, -1.15% dropping $3.05 to $797.70 an ounce, and October platinum PLV4, -0.77% falling $10.20 to $1,304 an ounce.

High-grade copper for December delivery HGZ4, +0.18% was up 1 cent at $3.04 a pound.