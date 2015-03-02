EURUSD Trading the Ups and Downs - Volume Spread Analysis

Like I wrote in the previous post about EURUSD, this pair is currently ranging and seeing both selling on the tops, and buying on the bottoms (ie near the support). So the strategy should be to wait for prices to come either near the support or resistance, and trade accordingly. In this trade, to the left of the chart we can see that there was significant buying. After prices even breaking the support (usual behavior meant to hit stop losses), I waited for prices to come above the support again as a confirmation of the strength and went long. Exited on the trailing stop of 2.5 ATRs that I had set, though exiting on the no-demand signal at the top was also possible, as prices were near a previous resistance (not visible in this chart though).