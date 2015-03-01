10 Weekend Reads - False Hope, Quest to Rid Wikipedia, Dark Leviathan and more

In Greenbacks We Trust (NYT Magazine)



False Hope : Most trading strategies are not tested rigorously enough (The Economist)

: Most trading strategies are not tested rigorously enough (The Economist) Dark Leviathan: The reluctant king of the hidden internet (Aeon)



The Great SIM Heist: How Spies Stole the Keys to the Encryption Castle (First Look)



Poison Pill: How the American opiate epidemic was started by one pharmaceutical company. (Pacific Standard) see also Vitamins Are a Waste of Money—And They’re Not Helping You, Anyway (The Atlantic)



Vitamins Are a Waste of Money—And They’re Not Helping You, Anyway (The Atlantic) Whatever happened to the teenage entrepreneurs whom Peter Thiel paid to forgo college? The Rich Man’s Dropout Club (Chronicle of Higher Education)



What do you think about machines that think? (Edge)



The CIA’s secret psychological profiles of dictators and world leaders are amazing (MoJo)



One Man’s Quest to Rid Wikipedia of Exactly One Grammatical Mistake: Meet the Ultimate WikiGnome (Medium) see also User: Giraffedata (Wikipedia)



User: Giraffedata (Wikipedia) The Long, Strange Purgatory of Casey Kasem (GQ)





What are you reading?

