10 Weekend Reads - False Hope, Quest to Rid Wikipedia, Dark Leviathan and more
Trading Ideas

10 Weekend Reads - False Hope, Quest to Rid Wikipedia, Dark Leviathan and more

1 March 2015, 18:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
0
629
  • In Greenbacks We Trust (NYT Magazine)
  • False Hope: Most trading strategies are not tested rigorously enough (The Economist)
  • Dark Leviathan: The reluctant king of the hidden internet (Aeon)
  • The Great SIM Heist: How Spies Stole the Keys to the Encryption Castle (First Look)
  • Poison Pill: How the American opiate epidemic was started by one pharmaceutical company. (Pacific Standard) see also Vitamins Are a Waste of Money—And They’re Not Helping You, Anyway (The Atlantic)
  • Whatever happened to the teenage entrepreneurs whom Peter Thiel paid to forgo college? The Rich Man’s Dropout Club (Chronicle of Higher Education)
  • What do you think about machines that think? (Edge)
  • The CIA’s secret psychological profiles of dictators and world leaders are amazing (MoJo)
  • One Man’s Quest to Rid Wikipedia of Exactly One Grammatical Mistake:  Meet the Ultimate WikiGnome (Medium) see also User: Giraffedata (Wikipedia)
  • The Long, Strange Purgatory of Casey Kasem (GQ)



What are you reading?

#stock market, books, ebooks