10 Weekend Reads - False Hope, Quest to Rid Wikipedia, Dark Leviathan and more

0
629
- In Greenbacks We Trust (NYT Magazine)
- False Hope: Most trading strategies are not tested rigorously enough (The Economist)
- Dark Leviathan: The reluctant king of the hidden internet (Aeon)
- The Great SIM Heist: How Spies Stole the Keys to the Encryption Castle (First Look)
- Poison Pill: How the American opiate epidemic was started by one pharmaceutical company. (Pacific Standard) see also Vitamins Are a Waste of Money—And They’re Not Helping You, Anyway (The Atlantic)
- Whatever happened to the teenage entrepreneurs whom Peter Thiel paid to forgo college? The Rich Man’s Dropout Club (Chronicle of Higher Education)
- What do you think about machines that think? (Edge)
- The CIA’s secret psychological profiles of dictators and world leaders are amazing (MoJo)
- One Man’s Quest to Rid Wikipedia of Exactly One Grammatical Mistake: Meet the Ultimate WikiGnome (Medium) see also User: Giraffedata (Wikipedia)
- The Long, Strange Purgatory of Casey Kasem (GQ)
What are you reading?