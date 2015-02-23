The Week Ahead - Feb 23 2015

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TUESDAY, FEB 24
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EUR
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EUR
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EUR
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EUR
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President Draghi Due to speak at the official unveiling of the 20 Euro
banknote organized by the ECB, & during this event we might get
some hints if the ECB is getting prepared for a Greece Exit next month
& what to expect on EURUSD chart when the QE project start also next
month.
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USD
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USD
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In a time when the US Dollar is resting after pushing the market to new
levels during last months, Fed Yellen testify event might give us hints if
this US Dollarweakness is just for a short time or if it is a long term correction.
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CAD
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During this event Gov Poloz might give us some hints regarding what next on
USDCAD chart, if the Boc is not satisfied with the current USDCAD situation
we might get a correction during the next weeks.
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WEDNESDAY, FEB 25
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EUR
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ECB President Draghi's Speech
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USD
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Also we have during that day Yellen testify on the Semiannual Monetary Policy
Report before the House Financial Services Committee, & we might get hints
regarding if the US economy need a weak US Dollar during the next months.
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THURSDAY, FEB 26
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EUR
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EUR
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EUR
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Market is expecting a green number from Germany where EURUSD might benefit
during this event for a short term in case the number came in green & it might show
a last correction up which might reach 1.16 before Feb end.
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CAD
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CAD
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USD
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USD
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USD
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Market is expecting green numbers for CPI in US and Canada, in case that happened
then USDCAD might start a correction.
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JPY
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National Consumer Price Index (YoY) (Jan)
Market is expecting a red number from Japan, in case that happened USDJPY might
push more up toward new resistance levels.
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FRIDAY, FEB 27
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GBP
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Gross Domestic Product (YoY) (Q4)Preliminar
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GBP
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Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) (Q4)Preliminar
If the GDP from UK showed a rising trend, then GBPUSD might get the push need to
correct more up toward new resistance level. On the other hand in case the number
came in red then GBPUSD might fall under psycho level 1.50
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USD
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Gross Domestic Product Annualized (Q4)Preliminar
Market is expecting a red number from US showing a decrease in the economic trend, In case that happened the US Dollar might keep on weakening during that day.
Happy Trading ,
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