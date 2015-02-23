The Week Ahead - Feb 23 2015
Forecasts

The Week Ahead - Feb 23 2015

23 February 2015, 09:16
Andrius Kulvinskas
Andrius Kulvinskas
0
275

TUESDAY, FEB 24

DE

EUR

Gross Domestic Product s.a (QoQ) (Q4)

 

EMU

EUR

Consumer Price Index - Core (YoY) (Jan)

 

EMU

EUR

Consumer Price Index (YoY) (Jan)

EMU

EUR

ECB President Draghi's Speech 

President Draghi Due to speak at the official unveiling of the 20 Euro

banknote organized by the ECB, & during this event we might get 

some hints if the ECB is getting prepared for a Greece Exit next month

& what to expect on EURUSD chart when the QE project start also next

month. 

 

 

US

USD

Consumer Confidence (Feb)

 

US

USD

Fed's Yellen testifies

In a time when the US Dollar is resting after pushing the market to new

levels during last months, Fed Yellen testify event might give us hints if

this US Dollarweakness is just for a short time or if it is a long term correction. 

 

CA

CAD

BoC Governor Poloz Speech 

During this event Gov Poloz might give us some hints regarding what next on 

USDCAD chart, if the Boc is not satisfied with the current USDCAD situation 

we might get a correction during the next weeks. 

 

WEDNESDAY, FEB 25

EMU

EUR

ECB President Draghi's Speech  

 

US

USD

Fed's Yellen testifies

Also we have during that day Yellen testify on the Semiannual Monetary Policy

Report before the House Financial Services Committee, & we might get hints 

regarding if the US economy need a weak US Dollar during the next months. 

 

THURSDAY, FEB 26

DE

EUR

Unemployment Change (Feb)

 

DE

EUR

Unemployment Rate s.a. (Feb)

 

EMU

EUR

Targeted LTRO

Market is expecting a green number from Germany where EURUSD might benefit 

during this event for a short term in case the number came in green & it might show 

a last correction up which might reach 1.16 before Feb end. 

 

CA

CAD

Consumer Price Index (YoY) (Jan)

 

CA

CAD

Bank of Canada Consumer Price Index Core (YoY) (Jan)

 

US

USD

Consumer Price Index (YoY) (Jan)

 

US

USD

Consumer Price Index Ex Food & Energy (YoY) (Jan)

 

US

USD

Durable Goods Orders (Jan)

Market is expecting green numbers for CPI in US and Canada, in case that happened 

then USDCAD might start a correction. 

 

JP

JPY

National Consumer Price Index (YoY) (Jan)

Market is expecting a red number from Japan, in case that happened USDJPY might 

push more up toward new resistance levels. 

 

FRIDAY, FEB 27

UK

GBP

Gross Domestic Product (YoY) (Q4)Preliminar

 

UK

GBP

Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) (Q4)Preliminar

If the GDP from UK showed a rising trend, then GBPUSD might get the push need to 

correct more up toward new resistance level. On the other hand in case the number

came in red then GBPUSD might fall under psycho level 1.50

US

USD

Gross Domestic Product Annualized (Q4)Preliminar

Market is expecting a red number from US showing a decrease in the economic trend, In case that happened the US Dollar might keep on weakening during that day. 

Happy Trading , 

 
#usd, GBP, jpy, chf, EUR, CAD