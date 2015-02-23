Technical Volume Analysis for EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD
Technical Volume Analysis for EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD

23 February 2015, 06:11
Sergey Golubev
EURUSD




  • EUR/USD remains in consolidation mode below 1.1500
  • Declining volume during the recent rise suggests the advance is likely only corrective
  • A lack of momentum in daily OBV also favors an eventual downside resolution
  • A close above 1.1535 on above average volume will turn attention higher
USDJPY


  • USD/JPY has come under steady downside pressure over the past week
  • The lack of volume during the recent push higher raises concerns that consolidation is not yet finished
  • The persistent decline in daily OBV over past few weeks is also a warning sign that a deeper decline may be unfolding
  • A close under 116.35 on above average volume would turn us negative on the exchange rate
GBPUSD


  • GBP/USD traded at its highest level in almost two months earlier this week
  • The lack of volume during the recent advance does suggest the recovery is likely only corrective
  • A weakening daily OBV also suggests recent action is only corrective
  • A daily close above 1.5500 on above average volume would turn us positive on Cable
