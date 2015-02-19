China forex regulator: China's cross-border capital flows will remain volatile in 2015

China forex regulator sees volatile capital flows in 2015, says Xinhua news agency.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a report that because China gradually moves to make its foreign exchange mechanism more market-oriented, the structure of "trade surplus and capital outflow" will become increasingly normal.



In the meantime, easing monetary policies in some major economies will put emerging markets under growing pressure from capital outflows.

China's capital account deficit enlarged drastically in the last quarter of 2014 to 91.2 billion U.S. dollars, compared with the third quarter's 9 billion dollars. The increasing deficit spurred concerns of massive capital outflows from the country as economic growth hampered.

The SAFE reiterated that the capital outflow remains "moderate and within the limit" and the liquidity in the foreign exchange market remains "ample".