⏳ 8 Days Left | Nova Launch Pricing Ends May 20, 2026

Nova DNA Trader is at its lowest price ever. That changes on May 20, permanently.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20

You Can Test 16 Years Of Trading Right Now. For Free. In Five Minutes.

Most people spend weeks researching EAs before buying one. They read descriptions, look at screenshots, try to find reviews, and still end up guessing. Then they buy, run it for a month, and realize it was not what they expected.

There is a better way. And it takes five minutes.

Nova DNA Trader has a free demo in the Strategy Tester. You do not need to buy anything. You do not need to commit to anything. You just download the demo, open the Strategy Tester in MetaTrader, pick one of the seven built-in major forex pairs, and run it.

What you see next is 16 years of data tested. Real conditions. Realistic spread, commissions, and slippage. The full equity curve, the drawdowns included, nothing hidden. You are looking at exactly what this system does when the market is trending, when it is ranging, when it is volatile, when it is dead. All of it, right there, before you spend a single cent.

What You Are Actually Testing

Nova DNA Trader is a slow, rules-driven trend breakout system built for the seven major forex pairs. Two conditions have to agree before any trade opens. The Donchian Channel has to show a breakout. The Alligator has to confirm a real trend behind it. When both agree, the trade opens. When either hesitates, nothing happens.

That means the system sits out a lot. It waits. It does nothing in ranging markets. It passes on setups that do not fully qualify. And when it does enter, every trade has a stop loss, sized precisely to your account, with no martingale and no grid underneath it.

You will see all of this in the backtest. Trade by trade, entry by entry, exit by exit. The logic is completely visible. Nothing is hidden in the demo.

Seven Pairs. One Test. Your Call.

EURUSD | GBPUSD | USDJPY | USDCHF | USDCAD | NZDUSD | AUDUSD

Pick any pair that interests you. Run it. Then run another. Each one has its own built-in configuration tested specifically for that pair over 16 years. Same EA, seven different markets, seven independent setups all ready to go.

The intended use is running all seven simultaneously as a portfolio. But the demo lets you test each one individually and see exactly what you are getting before committing to anything.

8 Days Left At $69

The demo is free. The testing costs nothing. The only thing with a deadline is the price.

Nova DNA Trader is $69 until May 20. After that it goes to $199 and stays there. If you test the demo today and like what you see, you have 8 days to lock in the lowest price this EA will ever be.

If you wait until after May 20 to test it, you will probably like it just as much. You will just have paid $130 more to find out.

The demo is right there. Five minutes. No commitment. No excuses.

Download The Free Demo Now | $69 Until May 20

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.