Gold as a Hedge to Us Indexes

Us markets are looking top heavy, but I really can t see them falling much as there is nowhere else to put your money. In the long term the US is so far ahead , you can only win. Any dip should be bought. Gold looks attractive and is taking its time...My strategy right now long term hold US 30 , S & P 500. Short term short day trades at optimal points on US 30, S&P 500. Accumulate gold as a hedge. See attached files " A picture is a thousand words " and see more on my profile.

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