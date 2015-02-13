Olivier Nomblot

I have tried everything . You name it Trend Following, Harmonics, Square Waves, Renko, Ichumoku, Fibonacci to name a few of my favourites. Nothing however works as well as the entry points my EA finds . Although it is not based on the above , it strangely correlates to entry points these methods find. I am a fan of Harmonics , but Gartleys don t work as well as they used to. The other animals Crabs, Black Swans, White Swans are now much more efficient. I use this EA every day, on different timeframes, different products. Indexes ( I highly recommend Indexes at the moment. Why struggle with currencies in this volatile environment?) , Currencies, Precious Metals. Whenever I stray from its discipline, my results slip. Try it , play around with the tester. Tailor it, optimize it to your timeframe and to what you like to trade.You will not regret it!

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