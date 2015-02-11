Cyclone Version Up

MetaTrader user of everyone, hello. My nickname is yumokin. In Japan, I have been the development of EA. This time, I've improved a "cyclone" EA as shown below. And how might it be in one of the portfolio? ◎Backtest(2010/4-2015/3)

◎Description

This EA is for GBPJPY.

This EA is using MACD and RSI.

The input parameters are optimized for M15.

It is recommended for use in securities companies offering small spread.





◎Parameters

FUNDA - If the buying and selling "0", when buying only the "1" and the selling only the "-1".

magic - set magic number.

lots - set the number of lots. 0.1 means ten thousand currency.

maxCnt - set the maximum number of position.

profitPips - set profit in pips.

losscutPips - set losscut in pips.In some cases to be closed by the internal logic.

BreakEven - set lowest profit pips.

TrailingStop - set trailing pips.

TestGMTOffset - If you want to back test, please set the GMTOffset of server.